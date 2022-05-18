Pima County approves emergency voter, early ballot drop-off sites for next elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the locations of 15 early ballot drop-off sites, which will also serve as emergency voting sites, for the August primary election and November general election.

According to a news release from the county, voters will be able to request an early ballot in person, drop off their completed mail-in ballots or cast emergency ballots if they’re unable to vote on election day.

All sites are staffed by Pima County Recorder’s Office personnel, who will verify the identities of these voters before giving them early ballots.

The Recorder’s east side office will not be used as a location in either the primary or the general election.

Early voting sites are at the following locations:

July 6-29

Pima County Recorder’s Office, 240 North Stone Avenue

Fellowship Bible Church, 6700 East Broadway Boulevard

Recorder’s County Club Office, 6550 South Country Club Road

July 18-29

Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 West Naranja Drive

July 25-29

Pima County Natural Resources, 5300 West River Road

Woods Memorial Library, 3455 North First Avenue

Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 North Schisler Drive

Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 East Golf Links Road

Kirk Bear Canyon Library, 8959 East Tanque Verde Road

Richard Elias-Mission Library, 3770 South Mission Road

The Good Shepherd UCC, 17750 South La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita

University of Arizona ASUA Student Union Santa Rita Room, 1303 East University Boulevard

TOKA Community Building, 51 Baboquivari Drive, Sells

Salazar-Ajo Library, 15 West Plaza No. 179, Ajo

Pascua Yaqui Wellness Center, 5305 West Calle Torim

