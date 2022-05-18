Pima County marks June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Depending on the definition of mass shootings used, it’s safe to estimate there have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States since the one in Tucson on January 8, 2011.

There have been so many, most people are numb to them.

But not the survivors.

Most are still hard at work to bring attention to the mass murders and looking for ways to curb them.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a Resolution this morning, May 17, marking June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Pima County.

It was introduced and read by District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott.

“Whereas everyday more than 100 Americans are killed and more than 200 are wounded in gun violence,” he began.

You can read the entire proclamation here.

“I think it’s especially compelling after what happened in Buffalo last weekend but unfortunately any day that we read this we’d be able to point to senseless gun violence in our country,” Scott said.

A gunman killed 11 people in a Buffalo supermarket which was a racist mass killing. Nearly all the victims were Black. The shooter was white and had produced a manifesto proclaiming his racism.

This is the second year Scott was asked by one of his constituents to mark the day.

That constituent is Pat Maisch, who helped disarm the man who fired into a crowd during a Congress on Your Corner event, which killed six people and wounded 13 others. Without her quick actions, many more may have died.

“Well the first reaction is not again,” Maisch said. “And how many good people have died senselessly.”

There were similarities between the Tucson and Buffalo mass killings. Both at grocery stores and both by young men who were heavily armed.

“There were good people there who died at the hands of a young man who had easy access to firearms but had already showed himself to be a person that was at risk,” Maisch said. “Like our young man.”

She won’t say the name of the Tucson killer, who is serving life in prison, because it glorifies him and what he did. She would hope that people remember the victims.

“I think it’s essential if we’re going to change the culture of guns everywhere, that we know what those guns to do people, to flesh and blood,” she said.

Maisch would also like for people to use language which describes what happened rather than try to sugar coat it.

“Our public figures when they say we lost these people, those people weren’t lost, we know where their bodies are we know where their urns of ashes are,” she said. “They were murdered.”

And she warns people about complacency, thinking mass shootings happen to someone else, somewhere else.

“If you listen to people, they say I never, ever thought it could happen to me,” she said. “But people need to start thinking that it can happen anywhere, it can happen everywhere.”

For those who will participate in activities on June 3, they ask you wear orange.

It’s the favorite color of a young woman who was killed in 2013 who would have been 25 this year.

But there’s another reason as well.

It’s the color hunters wear so they won’t get shot.

