Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Firefighter found dead in Sierra Vista desert
Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
A women’s rights rally is scheduled for Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus.
Tucson Unified, Amphi warn about possible large-scale student walkout
Free to Kill Update: Mother of killed teen wants truth behind her daughter’s death
FREE TO KILL: Tucson woman demands to know truth behind daughter’s death
At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice
Pima County.
Pima County approves emergency voter, early ballot drop-off sites for next elections
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant