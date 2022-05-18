Prop 411 passes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17.

According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year pla to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.

Planned projects include bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, traffic signal technology and other traffic-calming infrastructure.

“Under my administration, we have doubled down on our commitment to repairing our roads and building a state-of-the-art transportation network that is accessible to everyone,” Mayor Regina Romero was quoted as saying.

Last year, city leaders said, Tucson doubled the amount of funds it invests annually into road repairs and also plans to spend $15 annually outside of Prop 411 towards “collector” streets in the next five years.

Two independent citizens commissions will oversee Prop 411 funds to ensure it is being spent properly. For more information about Prop 411, click here .

