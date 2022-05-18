Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prop 411 passes in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17.

According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year pla to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.

Planned projects include bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, traffic signal technology and other traffic-calming infrastructure.

“Under my administration, we have doubled down on our commitment to repairing our roads and building a state-of-the-art transportation network that is accessible to everyone,” Mayor Regina Romero was quoted as saying.

Last year, city leaders said, Tucson doubled the amount of funds it invests annually into road repairs and also plans to spend $15 annually outside of Prop 411 towards “collector” streets in the next five years.

Two independent citizens commissions will oversee Prop 411 funds to ensure it is being spent properly. For more information about Prop 411, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Firefighter found dead in Sierra Vista desert
Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
A women’s rights rally is scheduled for Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus.
Tucson Unified, Amphi warn about possible large-scale student walkout
Free to Kill Update: Mother of killed teen wants truth behind her daughter’s death
FREE TO KILL: Tucson woman demands to know truth behind daughter’s death
Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases
Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases

Latest News

Pima County.
Pima County approves emergency voter, early ballot drop-off sites for next elections
File photo
Southern Arizona high school graduations
Authorities say the man pictured stole several items from a school in Sierra Vista.
Police investigating burglary at Sierra Vista school
A women’s rights rally is scheduled for Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus.
Tucson Unified, Amphi warn about possible large-scale student walkout