Tucson Fire prepares for monsoon with swift-water rescue training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is gearing up for monsoon by getting their feet wet.

Swift-water training was held Tuesday, May 17, simulating real-life situations that occur during the wettest time of the year.

“These waters move so fast during monsoon and that is a hard thing to replicate,” said TFD Captain BJ Noriega.

The current is key for swift-water rescue training. Tucson Fire has partnered with the Central Arizona Project to help crews prepare for monsoon.

“We are far from that right now, but because the canal actually looks like it is still water, it is moving at a fair eclipse. So, they are able to simulate swift water current is actually like once it gets to monsoon season,” said CAP spokesperson DeEtte Person.

The water is CAP’s 336-mile system that brings Colorado River water to Arizona.

“We at CAP take safety very seriously,” Person said. “The whole 336-mile canal is fenced for human safety, for wildlife safety, and as you can see here, it is swift water.”

But the fence was opened for the fire crews to make sure this year is a safe monsoon.

“We had a very active monsoon, so we are trying to get a jump on it,” Noriega said.

By literally getting their feet wet.

“Throwing throw bags, getting in the water, some swimming strokes and just getting in the water in case we have to get in,” Noriega said.

Tucson Fire said if you find yourself in water and need to be rescued, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.