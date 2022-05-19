Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 8.
Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 8.(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 8 for killing an 8-year-old girl. Frank Atwood declined to pick a way to die between the needle and the gas chamber, so the default method is lethal injection was chosen. He’s the second death-row prisoner who rejected lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber in 2020. It uses hydrogen cyanide, the same gas the Nazis used to kill millions of Jewish people, and is the only working gas chamber in the nation. The last prison executed by lethal gas was in Arizona in 1999.

Arizona faces controversy for plans to refurbish gas chamber at Florence Prison

In September 1984, Atwood kidnapped Vicki Lynne Hoskinson while she was riding her bicycle to mail a birthday card to her aunt in Tucson. Her remains were found northwest of Tucson in April 1985. Experts could not determine the cause of death from the bones that were found, according to court records. Atwood was arrested in Texas and a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in 1987. He was sentenced to death.

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

Last week, death row prisoner Clarence Dixon was put to death by lethal injection, making it the first execution in Arizona since the “botched” execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood III in July 2014. Dixon also declined to choose his execution method. Arizona now has 112 prisoners left on the state’s death row.

What led up to Arizona’s first scheduled execution since 2014

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
Police: Man stabbed at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation

Latest News

In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
Planned Parenthood founder has deep Tucson ties
Planned Parenthood founder has deep ties to Tucson
FILE PHOTO- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters ahead of a...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Casa Grande K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training