Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center celebrates new teen room

The Starlight Lounge officially opened for teens at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center on...
The Starlight Lounge officially opened for teens at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center on May 18.(The Ferraro Group)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Starlight Children’s Foundation and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have teamed up to give teenagers at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center a space to call their own.

The Starlight Teen Lounge opened on Wednesday, May 18 to provide teens with an escape from life in the hospital. Banner was one of 18 hospitals to benefit from a three-year, $1.5 million partnership between Starlight and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood.

“The new lounge will give these amazing teens a way to connect with friends and siblings during their hospital stay and forget for a few moments why they are in the hospital,” Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Director April McGonnigal was quoted as saying in a news release.

The lounge has a brightly decorated space and provides teenagers a chance to sit and socialize or watch TV. A gaming system and other technology is planned for the future.

“We are incredibly grateful for Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation for their generous gift,” Banner CEO Sarah Frost was quoted as saying.

