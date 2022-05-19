Deputies: Man injured, suspect on the run after shooting near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man on Thursday, May 19.

Authorities said they were called shortly after noon to the 700 block of Lee Street in Saint David in response to reports of a shooting in the area.

When deputies got there, they said, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard of a home. The shooting suspect was still at that location, authorities believe.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

The suspect reportedly stole a gray 2020 Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate number 2HA0CXA, and was last seen driving north on Highway 80 towards Benson.

All local law enforcement agencies were notified that there was a stolen vehicle and the driver should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to call 911.

Authorities warn against approaching the vehicle or anyone near it.

