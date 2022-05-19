Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Deputies: Man injured, suspect on the run after shooting near Benson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man on Thursday, May 19.

Authorities said they were called shortly after noon to the 700 block of Lee Street in Saint David in response to reports of a shooting in the area.

When deputies got there, they said, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard of a home. The shooting suspect was still at that location, authorities believe.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

The suspect reportedly stole a gray 2020 Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate number 2HA0CXA, and was last seen driving north on Highway 80 towards Benson.

All local law enforcement agencies were notified that there was a stolen vehicle and the driver should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to call 911.

Authorities warn against approaching the vehicle or anyone near it.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop 411 passes in Tucson
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
Donal Ray Duey, 84, was reported missing near Whetstone on Friday, May 13.
Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank
Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles

Latest News

After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature