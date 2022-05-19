FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire Weather Watch Friday

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:43 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A broad trough digs through the western U.S. This brings gusty wind and fire weather concerns back to Arizona Friday through the weekend. Fire Weather Watch has been posted Friday for all of southeast Arizona. Temperatures stay just below 100 degrees through Sunday. Another ridge builds back in early next week returning temperatures to the 100 to 105 degree range early in the work week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

