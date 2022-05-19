Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:03 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop 411 passes in Tucson
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Donal Ray Duey, 84, was reported missing near Whetstone on Friday, May 13.
Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol