Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison

Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a state prison inmate who was sentenced out of Pima County died on Wednesday, May 18.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Smiley had reportedly hanged himself. Jail staff at La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy found him in his cell Wednesday evening.

Prison staff treated him for his injuries at the scene until medics took him to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

Smiley was convicted of fatally shooting 36-year-old Johnny Isaac Meza after an argument at a party in Tucson the year before. He fled to Las Vegas, but was quickly captured and taken back to Tucson.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop 411 passes in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Donal Ray Duey, 84, was reported missing near Whetstone on Friday, May 13.
Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank
Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles

Latest News

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature