Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a state prison inmate who was sentenced out of Pima County died on Wednesday, May 18.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Smiley had reportedly hanged himself. Jail staff at La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy found him in his cell Wednesday evening.

Prison staff treated him for his injuries at the scene until medics took him to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

Smiley was convicted of fatally shooting 36-year-old Johnny Isaac Meza after an argument at a party in Tucson the year before. He fled to Las Vegas, but was quickly captured and taken back to Tucson.

