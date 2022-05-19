Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in the parking lot of a restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 14.(Nicole Whitted | Nicole Whitted)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson officer involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of a Tucson restaurant last year will not be charged, Pima County persecutors announced on Wednesday, May 18.

The incident began when off-duty officer Robert Szelewski got into an argument with sisters Brittney Aloisi-Wiles and Nicole Whitted and their mother, Michelle Aloisi in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout on East Grant Road last November. Szelewski’s truck had entered the parking lot as the three women were walking to their car.

The argument soon turned physical, culminating in Szelewski physically restraining two of the women while the third used her phone to record video of the incident.

Aloisi-Wiles was later cited with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Both parties told KOLD News 13 the other was the aggressor.

Szelewski is an 18-year veteran of the force, and his file shows two prior “use of force” incidents.

“Based on discrepancies between what witnesses observed, as well as video evidence, there is not sufficient evidence to issue charges against Robert Szelewski,” Pima County Attorney’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South wrote in a letter to Tucson police chief Chad Kasmar.

Included in the investigation were over 100 files with surveillance video, body-worn camera video, interviews, a written statement from one of the women involved and photos.

The three women involved, Szelewski, Szelewski’s family and several witnesses were interviewed.

Prosecutors say one of the woman approached Szelewski in “an aggressive manner,” leading to the altercation.

“The facts do not support a substantial likelihood of conviction at trial,” South wrote. “A jury could easily find that (the woman who first approached the off-duty officer) used a threat of force first by rushing towards Szelewski to start the fight.”

Video from the incident can be seen below:

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in the parking lot of a restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Firefighter found dead in Sierra Vista desert
Prop 411 passes in Tucson
Roe v Wade walkout
“We need to do something about it” : hundreds of students expected to walkout in support of abortion rights
Free to Kill Update: Mother of killed teen wants truth behind her daughter’s death
FREE TO KILL: Tucson woman demands to know truth behind daughter’s death
Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases
Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases

Latest News

Betting on Change: Horseracing deaths on the rise across the country, including in Arizona
Betting on Change: More than 200 racehorse deaths recorded in Arizona over 5 year period
The Starlight Lounge officially opened for teens at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center on...
Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center celebrates new teen room
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde