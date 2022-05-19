Advertise
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation

By Bud Foster
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the drought in southern Arizona gets worse, the water levels in Lake Mead continue to drop, causing some to take drastic measures.

On Thursday, May 19, Tucson leaders will discuss whether to give away water the city doesn’t need, in order to shore up the dwindling supply in Lake Mead.

The lake has dropped to 31% capacity, sending states and cities scrambling to find ways to insure water supply to seven states and several Native tribes. That water also comes to Tucson.

In an executive session, the city will discuss whether to leave nearly one third of its central Arizona project allocation in the lake and not bring it to Tucson.

According to some estimates, the levels and river flows are the worst they’ve been since the 1300′s, when many fewer depended on the river. And with Arizona one of the nation’s fastest growing states, it seems like it’s time to buckle up.

While there are still some legal questions surrounding whether it’s workable or not, new ideas are certainly needed.

It would take an awful lot of cities and states to turn back their allocations to make a difference and there’s no indication that will happen. However, Tucson says it will take a lead on this.

