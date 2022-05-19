Advertise
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles

Tucson police investigate the shooting death of Linda Mendibles near West 18th Street and South...
Tucson police investigate the shooting death of Linda Mendibles near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road on Oct. 20, 2021.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police announced on Thursday, May 19, that they have arrested a suspect in a deadly October 2021 shooting near downtown.

70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles died as a result of a gunshot wound Oct. 20. The crime happened near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road.

Detectives from the Tucson Police Department identified the suspect as 17-year-old Fabian Kristyan Montiel and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, May 18.

Montiel was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and is being held on a $1 million bond for his warrant for first-degree murder.

