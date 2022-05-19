Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
May. 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police announced on Thursday, May 19, that they have arrested a suspect in a deadly October 2021 shooting near downtown.
70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles died as a result of a gunshot wound Oct. 20. The crime happened near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road.
Detectives from the Tucson Police Department identified the suspect as 17-year-old Fabian Kristyan Montiel and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, May 18.
Montiel was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and is being held on a $1 million bond for his warrant for first-degree murder.
