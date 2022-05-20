Advertise
Authorities seeking potential victims of federal agent charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

Aaron Mitchell, a CBP agent, allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on Monday.
Aaron Mitchell, a CBP agent, allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on Monday.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Douglas Police Department are asking for help in finding other potential victims of a former federal agent who allegedly kidnapped a teenager and sexually assaulted her last month.

Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor on April 26. He was a Customs and Border Protection officer at the time of his arrest.

Sierra Vista police say he stopped a 15 year-old girl who was walking to school, identified himself as a police officer, restrained her and put her in his car before driving her to a Sierra Vista apartment and sexually assaulting her.

Mitchell previously lived in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. area before moving to Sierra Vista to work at the U.S Port of Entry in Douglas.

If you or someone you know may have information about Mitchell, call FBI Phoenix at 623-466-1999 or send an email to tips@fbi.gov. In an email, please include your name, date of birth, phone number and address.

