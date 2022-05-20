Advertise
Benefit concert to help Homicide Survivors, families

All the money raised by the concert will go to help families affected by homicide.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A benefit concert for homicide survivors will be held Saturday, May 21, in downtown Tucson.

It has been 10 years since the January 8th shooting shook the nation and the Tucson community. The “Luz de Vida” project began in the days after the tragic event.

To mark the anniversary different musicians are coming together again to release a second album called “Luz de Vida II” or “Light of Life II.”

This is all to help people in this community who’ve lost a loved one.

Dennisse Ley, the operations manager for Homicide Survivors, Inc. said there are a lot of families in need - especially right now.

“Over the last couple of years because of the pandemic, the homicide rate in Pima County has gone up astronomically. It’s doubled and so the work that Homicide Survivors does has been really impacted, even financially, because of the way we support families,” said Ley.

Homicide Survivors, Inc. helps families who have lost someone to homicide. Support can be financial, legal or emotional help.

The benefit concert is at Hotel Congress from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

The concert will include featured artists from Luz de Vida II – Tracy Shedd, Soda Sun, and Gabriel Naïm Amor – along with other Fort Lowell Records recording artists such as La Cerca, Young Mothers, and newcomers from Phoenix, Kitimoto and JPW.

All the money raised will go to help families affected by homicide.

For more information or for tickets click HERE.

If you or someone you know has been affected by homicide and need support, Homicide Survivors, Inc. can be reached HERE.

