COVID Booster available for kids five to 11 in Pima County

Vaccine generic image
Vaccine generic image
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County vaccination sites are not offering the COVID-19 booster shot to kids between the ages of five and 11, county leaders announced on Friday, May 20.

According to a news release, the booster is for kids at least five months removed from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those younger than 18.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster recommendation the day before.

Free COVID shots are available at the following places:

  • Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 South Country Club Road
  • Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 West Commerce Court
  • North Clinic, 3550 North First Avenue
  • East Clinic, 6920 East Broadway Boulevard

For more information about these sites’ hours of operation and mobile clinics that offer vaccines and boosters to kids, click here.

Residents are also encouraged to check with local pharmacies and healthcare providers for the availability of vaccines and boosters.

