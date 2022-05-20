Deadly semi truck crash closes I-17 northbound lanes near Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three Shamrock semi-trucks crashed early Friday morning, temporarily closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road. Originally it was reported that two trucks had crashed, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety has now confirmed that three were involved.

It all happened just after 4:15 a.m. when one Shamrock semi-truck stalled out while driving in the area. Another Shamrock semi-truck driver saw the truck malfunction and pulled his vehicle over to help. According to DPS, the driver who pulled over tried to call the third Shamrock truck following behind them to warn them about the stalled-out truck, but the semi-truck was unable to stop in time. The third semi crashed into the stalled semi, and the driver was confirmed dead.

DPS officials say that they expect the closure to last for about 4 or 5 hours. For now, officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Around 4:15 a.m., ADOT’s traffic cameras showed the crash with at least one semi in flames.

Three semis crashed around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning and caught on fire. The crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-17, according to ADOT. (ADOT)

ADOT’s Twitter post update around 6:20 a.m. says that Loop 101 east- and westbound to I-17 northbound on-ramps are closed as well.

UPDATE: Loop 101 east-and westbound to I-17 northbound on-ramps are CLOSED. https://t.co/Fn7MvtKGf0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2022

