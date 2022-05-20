FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning today

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:55 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning Friday for all southeast Arizona. Hot, dry, gusty and dusty. That’s our forecast today. Add in fire weather concerns with fire headlines posted all day, statewide. Trough to our north is responsible for the gusty conditions. Breezy through the weekend. This keeps temps below 100 through Tuesday. Then ridge returns Wednesday. That will ramp our temps back up to the 100 to 105 range the second part of next work week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

