Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
Police: Man stabbed at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election
DPS officials say they expect the closure to last around 4 to 5 hours.
I-17 NB reopens near Deer Valley Road after deadly semi-truck crash
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists