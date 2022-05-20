Advertise
Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.(Mattoon Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
MATTOON, Ill. (Gray News) – Police in Illinois are praising a man who struggled with addiction for turning his life around after he was arrested by a former high school classmate.

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.

According to the police department, Orr was an active teenager who had a lot of success in wrestling during high school. He continued his wrestling career at McKendree University.

But after college, police said Orr became addicted to pain pills, taking nearly 30 pills every day. After that addiction became too expensive, Orr turned to heroin and methamphetamine.

In 2018, Orr was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department for burglary. Ironically, Orr’s former wrestling teammate in high school and college, Devin Patterson, was the officer who arrested him.

Police said this arrest is what changed Orr’s mindset and outlook on life. After sitting in a jail cell, he decided it was time for a change and decided to get sober, thinking of his young daughter at the time.

As of Friday, Orr is celebrating being three years sober. He credits his girlfriend and daughter for helping him maintain his sobriety, as well as continuing to attend AA meetings.

“MPD is proud of you, Tyler!” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “For all of you out there struggling with addiction... YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN SUCCESS STORY!!”

