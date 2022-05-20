Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Marana Walmart closed after incident involving suspicious person

The Walmart Supercenter, 8280 N. Cortaro Road, was closed Friday, May 20, because of the...
The Walmart Supercenter, 8280 N. Cortaro Road, was closed Friday, May 20, because of the incident involving a suspicious person with a handgun, police said.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have one person in custody and the Walmart Supercenter in the Arizona Pavilions Marketplace has been temporarily closed after a report of a suspicious person with a handgun Friday, May 20.

According to the Marana Police Department, no one was injured in the incident. No information was released about the person in custody.

The Walmart Supercenter, 8280 N. Cortaro Road, has been closed temporarily.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information is verified.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
Police: Man stabbed at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation
Tucson to decide on Lake Mead water allocation

Latest News

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
All the money raised by the concert will go to help families affected by homicide.
Benefit concert to help Homicide Survivors, families