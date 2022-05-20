Marana Walmart closed after incident involving suspicious person

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have one person in custody and the Walmart Supercenter in the Arizona Pavilions Marketplace has been temporarily closed after a report of a suspicious person with a handgun Friday, May 20.

According to the Marana Police Department, no one was injured in the incident. No information was released about the person in custody.

The Walmart Supercenter, 8280 N. Cortaro Road, has been closed temporarily.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information is verified.

