Pedestrian dies days after being hit, according to Tucson police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died several days after being struck by a vehicle in a midtown intersection in early May.

Tucson police say 69-year-old Patricia Marie Del Costello was struck by a pickup shortly after noon on May 2 while crossing North Swan Road in a crosswalk at East Broadway Boulevard.

Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department took Del Costello to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police were notified on Thursday, May 19, of her death.

The driver of the pickup, identified as a man in his 80s, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the Tucson Police Department’s Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not impaired.

Interviews and roadway evidence indicate that the pickup was turning left - from eastbound Broadway onto northbound Swan - on a protected green turn arrow, and Del Costello most likely crossed Swan - from west to east on the north side of the intersection - against the pedestrian signal. However, police said, there is a duty on the driver to exercise due care to avoid pedestrians.

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges against the driver will be presented to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

