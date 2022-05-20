Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies days after being hit, according to Tucson police

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
The crash happened shortly after noon on May 2 at the intersection of North Swan Road and East Broadway Boulevard.(AP File Photo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died several days after being struck by a vehicle in a midtown intersection in early May.

Tucson police say 69-year-old Patricia Marie Del Costello was struck by a pickup shortly after noon on May 2 while crossing North Swan Road in a crosswalk at East Broadway Boulevard.

Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department took Del Costello to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police were notified on Thursday, May 19, of her death.

The driver of the pickup, identified as a man in his 80s, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the Tucson Police Department’s Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not impaired.

Interviews and roadway evidence indicate that the pickup was turning left - from eastbound Broadway onto northbound Swan - on a protected green turn arrow, and Del Costello most likely crossed Swan - from west to east on the north side of the intersection - against the pedestrian signal. However, police said, there is a duty on the driver to exercise due care to avoid pedestrians.

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges against the driver will be presented to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
Police: Man stabbed at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
The Walmart Supercenter at 8280 N. Cortaro Road was closed for several hours early Friday, May...
UPDATE: Marana Walmart reopens after woman taken into custody following mental health crisis

Latest News

DPS officials say they expect the closure to last around 4 to 5 hours.
I-17 NB reopens near Deer Valley Road after deadly semi-truck crash
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson