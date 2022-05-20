Planned Parenthood founder has deep ties to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1910, women did not have the right to vote, they couldn’t have a credit card in their own name and birth control had not been created yet, but Margret Sanger was busy arguing for reproductive rights.

“Its stunning to image one woman taking on the entire power structure of the country,” said Alexander Sanger.

Alexander Sanger is Margret’s grandson.

“The opposition she had, not only was birth control illegal, but government was opposed to her, men were opposed to her, every religious denomination was opposed to her,” said Sanger.

Sanger says his grandmother was certainly ahead of her time. In her 86 years she founded Planned Parenthood, helped to decriminalize birth control in the United States, and just six years before her death, when she was living in Tucson, she played an instrumental role in the creation of the birth control pill.

“She believed in women having choices in their lives, and making of their lives they want to and deciding to become a mother when they wanted to,” said Sanger. “She didn’t think it was any of the government’s business to intervene in that.”

Flash forward to today.

“She would be concerned with the draft opinion about Roe v. Wade that it would threaten the right to use contraception,” said Sanger.

All these decades later, women, young and old, are once again forging that same path.

“We decided as a group that we were going to accept the consequences of our choices,” said one TUSD student who helped organize a student walkout to protest the leaked Supreme Court draft on overturning Roe v. Wade.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter to any of us of we miss a day of school or those assignments its so much bigger than us its so much bigger than a single day of school,” said another walkout co-organizer.

Margret Sanger has been denounced for supporting the racist concept of Eugenics, controlled selective breeding of humans. Alexander Sanger says he and his grandmother certainly had their disagreements, especially when it came to ideas on race.

