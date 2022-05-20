Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood founder has deep ties to Tucson

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1910, women did not have the right to vote, they couldn’t have a credit card in their own name and birth control had not been created yet, but Margret Sanger was busy arguing for reproductive rights.

“Its stunning to image one woman taking on the entire power structure of the country,” said Alexander Sanger.

Alexander Sanger is Margret’s grandson.

“The opposition she had, not only was birth control illegal, but government was opposed to her, men were opposed to her, every religious denomination was opposed to her,” said Sanger.

Sanger says his grandmother was certainly ahead of her time. In her 86 years she founded Planned Parenthood, helped to decriminalize birth control in the United States, and just six years before her death, when she was living in Tucson, she played an instrumental role in the creation of the birth control pill.

“She believed in women having choices in their lives, and making of their lives they want to and deciding to become a mother when they wanted to,” said Sanger. “She didn’t think it was any of the government’s business to intervene in that.”

Flash forward to today.

“She would be concerned with the draft opinion about Roe v. Wade that it would threaten the right to use contraception,” said Sanger.

All these decades later, women, young and old, are once again forging that same path.

“We decided as a group that we were going to accept the consequences of our choices,” said one TUSD student who helped organize a student walkout to protest the leaked Supreme Court draft on overturning Roe v. Wade.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter to any of us of we miss a day of school or those assignments its so much bigger than us its so much bigger than a single day of school,” said another walkout co-organizer.

Margret Sanger has been denounced for supporting the racist concept of Eugenics, controlled selective breeding of humans. Alexander Sanger says he and his grandmother certainly had their disagreements, especially when it came to ideas on race.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop 411 passes in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
Donal Ray Duey, 84, was reported missing near Whetstone on Friday, May 13.
Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank

Latest News

FILE PHOTO- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters ahead of a...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Tucsonans react to record high gas prices, ahead of Memorial Day
Tucsonans react to record high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day
Tucson votes to give up some of its CAP water to help save Lake Mead
Tucson votes to give up some of its CAP water to help save Lake Mead