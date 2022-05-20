Police looking for person of interest in hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist critically injured at the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.

Officer Frank Magos said they are searching for Amanda Fierros, 22. Authorities described her as ”heavyset” and standing between 5′2 and 5′6.

Fierros may be in the Tohono O’odham Nation area.

The Tucson Police Department said a woman in her 50s was transported to the hospital, where she remained Friday, with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved abandoned their vehicle and ran away before officers showed up, according to TPD.

Anyone with information regarding Fierros’ whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.