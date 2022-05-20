Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police looking for person of interest in hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde

Amanda Fierros was identified as a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously...
Amanda Fierros was identified as a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a cyclist.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist critically injured at the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.

Officer Frank Magos said they are searching for Amanda Fierros, 22. Authorities described her as ”heavyset” and standing between 5′2 and 5′6.

Fierros may be in the Tohono O’odham Nation area.

The Tucson Police Department said a woman in her 50s was transported to the hospital, where she remained Friday, with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved abandoned their vehicle and ran away before officers showed up, according to TPD.

Anyone with information regarding Fierros’ whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles
The Walmart Supercenter at 8280 N. Cortaro Road was closed for several hours early Friday, May...
UPDATE: Marana Walmart reopens after woman taken into custody following mental health crisis
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
Police: Man stabbed at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident

Latest News

Within the past 24-hours, both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College announced...
Wildcats rally for 8-3 win over Illinois in NCAA softball tournament
Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
A dozen homes under construction in Marana were destroyed by fires late Friday, May 13.
UPDATE: $10,000 reward offered in connection with fires that destroyed Marana homes