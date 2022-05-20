Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

TPD disciplines off-duty officer in take-down of 3 women

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The women involved in a take-down by an off-duty TPD officer are threatening to sue the city of Tucson after the Pima County Attorney decided not to charge Officer Robert Szelewski.

The attorney for the Aloisi family says they’re disappointed that no criminal charges are currently being filed against Szelewski.

The incident happened in a parking lot of a midtown restaurant last November and the investigation ended this week.

The county attorney’s office concluded the three women approached Szelewski in an aggressive manner, which led to the take-down in the parking lot.

The attorney says the family is waiting to hear whether TPD will discipline Szelewski.

If not, they’ll file a lawsuit.

KOLD reached out to TPD Chief Chad Kasmar for comment.

Chief Kasmar sent this response: “Officer Szelewski is currently exercising his right to grieve the administrative discipline I imposed upon up him from actions I reviewed with [the] investigation. I will be able to provide further comment at the completion of the grievance process, which will include information on the final case disposition.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop 411 passes in Tucson
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
Prosecutors: No charges filed against Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout incident
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Donal Ray Duey, 84, was reported missing near Whetstone on Friday, May 13.
Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank
Fabian Kristyan Montiel, 17, was booked into the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex and...
Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles

Latest News

TPD disciplines off-duty officer in take-down of 3 women
TPD disciplines off-duty officer in take-down of 3 women
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Aaron Smiley reportedly died by suicide at La Palma Correctional Center.
Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11