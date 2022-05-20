TPD disciplines off-duty officer in take-down of 3 women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The women involved in a take-down by an off-duty TPD officer are threatening to sue the city of Tucson after the Pima County Attorney decided not to charge Officer Robert Szelewski.

The attorney for the Aloisi family says they’re disappointed that no criminal charges are currently being filed against Szelewski.

The incident happened in a parking lot of a midtown restaurant last November and the investigation ended this week.

The county attorney’s office concluded the three women approached Szelewski in an aggressive manner, which led to the take-down in the parking lot.

The attorney says the family is waiting to hear whether TPD will discipline Szelewski.

If not, they’ll file a lawsuit.

KOLD reached out to TPD Chief Chad Kasmar for comment.

Chief Kasmar sent this response: “Officer Szelewski is currently exercising his right to grieve the administrative discipline I imposed upon up him from actions I reviewed with [the] investigation. I will be able to provide further comment at the completion of the grievance process, which will include information on the final case disposition.”

