Tucsonans react to record high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prices at the pump are more than $4.00 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time in history.

Experts are saying these prices can only continue to go up. Drivers in Southern Arizona are feeling the pain and say they are having to cut back in order to just stay afloat.

Drivers said they are only coming to the gas station out of necessity.

“My grocery bill has been cut to a quarter just to get to the gas station to buy the groceries,” Savana Adams said while fueling up.

She added with these high prices, she can barely afford to eat.

“We’re down to beans, rice, homemade tortillas, homemade bread anything that can get us by right now,” she said.

Others in Southern Arizona, are feeling the same way.

Lisa De Frenchi-Vanaglash said she doesn’t leave the house unless it’s necessary.

“I don’t make a trip somewhere unless I’m doing a couple of errands at the same time. I can’t even afford to go to the grocery store and back anymore. It’s hard to afford anything,” she said.

She added she’s lucky she can pick and choose where she goes. But feels bad for the people who have to drive to work, pick up their kids, an constantly have to refill their tanks.

This comes as memorial day weekend is right around the corner. Gas buddy predicts this will be one of the most expensive holiday weekends in history.

