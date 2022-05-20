Advertise
UPDATE: $10,000 reward offered in connection with fires that destroyed Marana homes

A $5,000 reward has been offered in connection with the fires that destroyed a dozen under-construction homes in Marana last week.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection with the fires that destroyed at least a dozen under-construction homes in Marana last week.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of North Leopard Gecko Terrace late Friday, May 13. The development is northwest of Twin Peaks and Lambert.

The Northwest Fire District said a dozen homes were completely destroyed and two others were damaged by the fires. There were no reported injuries.

The fires are being investigated as arson by the Marana Police Department, Northwest Fire District and the ATF.

According to Northwest Fire, crews struggled to fight the fires because the hydrants closest to the scene were not working.

Northwest Fire said it brought in water tenders and used hydrants further away and because of that, it took an additional two hours for crews to bring the fires under control.

“Inspectors are in contact with the home builder and have since ensured that the hydrant system in the area is functional and available for use,” Northwest Fire said in a statement released Wednesday, May 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS or 88-CRIME. You can also send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov or go to www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

