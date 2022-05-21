Advertise
Crime scene investigation underway at Tucson apartment complex

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near Mission and Valencia, on Friday, May 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Tucson on Friday, May 20.

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.

Residents at La Posada Apartments said they heard several shots early Friday, May 20.
Residents at La Posada Apartments said they heard several shots early Friday, May 20.(David Basham)

KOLD saw crime scene tape on a staircase leading to a second-floor apartment at the complex. Residents told us they heard several gunshots around 12:30 a.m. and TPD officers arrived on the scene in five minutes.

KOLD reached out to TPD at 12:40 p.m. but we have not heard back.

