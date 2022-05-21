Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures before another warm up

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay below 100 degrees through early next week. A ridge of high pressure builds back in over Arizona taking temperatures back to 100-105 range Thursday through next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

