FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures before another warm up
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay below 100 degrees through early next week. A ridge of high pressure builds back in over Arizona taking temperatures back to 100-105 range Thursday through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.
