FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures before another warm up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay below 100 degrees through early next week. A ridge of high pressure builds back in over Arizona taking temperatures back to 100-105 range Thursday through next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

