FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick cooldown before a big warm up

Allie Potter Weather May 21
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near normal high temperatures this weekend then a few degrees above normal to start next week before heating up late in the week. Breezy conditions will continue each afternoon this weekend although not quite as strong as Friday. Even with the lighter winds this weekend, they will be strong enough for areas of elevated fire weather conditions during the afternoon hours.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

