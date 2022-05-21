Tucson Police investigating shooting at Funky Monk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting involving two people at Funky Monk. Police have confirmed two people were shot after a fight broke out at 1:15 a.m., Saturday.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located two victims. One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other was alert and speaking with officers.

No suspects have been detained after a search was done in the area. The roadway in front of the bar, Toole Ave. and Congress St., has been shutdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

