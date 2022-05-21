Advertise
Two people shot following a fight in downtown Tucson at Funky Monk

The area of Toole Ave and Congress St is blocked off by Tucson Police Department.
The area of Toole Ave and Congress St is blocked off by Tucson Police Department.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting involving two people at Funky Monk. Police have confirmed two people were shot after a fight broke out at 1:15 a.m., Saturday.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located two victims. One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other was alert and speaking with officers.

No suspects have been detained after a search was done in the area. The roadway in front of the bar, Toole Ave. and Congress St., has been shutdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

