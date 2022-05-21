Two people shot following a fight in downtown Tucson at Funky Monk
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting involving two people at Funky Monk. Police have confirmed two people were shot after a fight broke out at 1:15 a.m., Saturday.
Once officers arrived on scene, they located two victims. One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other was alert and speaking with officers.
No suspects have been detained after a search was done in the area. The roadway in front of the bar, Toole Ave. and Congress St., has been shutdown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
