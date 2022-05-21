UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead at an apartment complex in Tucson early Friday, May 20.

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.

Police said they were called there shortly after midnight when they got numerous 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Once officers arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Though the man was treated for his injuries, he ultimately died at the scene. Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez.

Residents at La Posada Apartments said they heard several shots early Friday, May 20. (David Basham)

KOLD saw crime scene tape on a staircase leading to a second-floor apartment at the complex. Residents said they heard several gunshots around 12:30 a.m. and TPD officers arrived on the scene in five minutes.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses. They reportedly discovered that a group of people went to that apartment and a confrontation ensued, escalating until Gutierrez was shot, before leaving the area.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, with the option of staying anonymous.

