VIDEO: Scottsdale police help save a missing man who got hurt in the desert

New body-cam video shows Scottsdale police officers helping save a missing man found in the desert.
By David Baker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released Friday a new video that shows officers helping a man who was the focus of a Silver Alert and was found injured in the desert. Robert Frederick was reported missing on April 25 by his family. The 84-year-old was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Corvette near Hayden and Indian Bend roads. Around midnight the next day, his car was found in the desert more than 15 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Scottsdale police asked for help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and after searching for two hours, Frederick was spotted.

The body-cam video shows the officers walking up to him in a ravine. “Your wife’s worried sick,” said one officer. When asked how he was, Frederick just had one complaint. “Hey, I think my knee kinda gave out,” he said. Frederick insists he can walk, but the video then cuts to an officer saying, “We’re going to have to carry you.”

The video then turns into a time-lapse that shows several officers carrying Frederick out of the ravine. He’s then strapped onto a gurney. Then, with the help of DPS troopers, he’s loaded into the DPS helicopter and flown to the hospital. Frederick then reunited with his family.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

