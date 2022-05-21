“We are worried” : vulnerable woman has been missing for eight days, loved ones plead for help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With each passing minute, a Tucson family grows more desperate in their search for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Amanda Aul vanished from her east side home, located near on Sylvane Street and Sonoita Avenue, eight days ago.

She may be an adult, but her family says, mentally, Amanda is functioning at the level of a 13-year-old.

“[She went missing Thursday, May 12,] at about 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. is what her father told me,” said Amanda’s stepfather, Stephen Brown.

Family members say Amanda took out the trash and then left through the back gate. She only had $35 cash and a few gift cards on her.

Amanda’s mother, Jacqueline Brown, says her phone has been off the entire time she’s been gone.

“No emails, no text messages, no phone calls, nothing,” Jacqueline said.

According to Amanda’s aunt, Michelle Burns, it’s extremely unusual behavior.

“She has never done this in her entire life,” said Michelle, “which pushes us to the theory she was lured away.”

According to Michelle, detectives went through Amanda’s call history and found a number not familiar to the family that’s since been disconnected.

Michelle says her niece is friendly and trusting, which could have made her a target.

“Where is she sleeping? Where is she eating? Where is she cooling off during the day?” asked Michelle. “How is she meeting her basic needs?”

Loved ones are asking the public to keep an eye out for Amanda. If you see her, call 911.

“Amanda, we are worried about you,” Jacqueline said.

“Call me now and I will come pick you up, no questions asked,” said Kimberly Paric.

Michelle created a Facebook group called Bring Amanda Home. She also expressed frustration that a Silver Alert has not been issued.

Friday night, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department released the following statement:

“The facts of this case do not meet the state’s requirements for a Silver Alert. However, we are actively working to find Amanda. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

A community search will be held on Sunday, May 22. Anyone is welcome to join. Volunteers will meet at the Safeway on Golf Links Road and Wilmot Road at 3 p.m. They will then break off into groups, searching streets, parks and washes.

