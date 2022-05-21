Advertise
Wildcats pull off upset of Missouri, move to one win from Super Regional

University of Arizona softball.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats are one win from the Super Regional round of the NCAA softball tournament.

Hanah Bowen tossed a complete game shutout Saturday as Arizona beat Missouri 2-0 in the Columbia Regional.

Carlie Scupin crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning, which was more than enough for Bowen to get the win.

Bowen gave up only four hits and struck out six in seven innings of work.

In the third inning, severe weather in the Columbia area forced the game to be delayed for more than an hour.

Arizona will play at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Wildcats won’t know their opponent until later, but they will advance to the Super Regionals with a win. Arizona will have to lose twice on Sunday to get eliminated.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Missouri 3, Missouri State 1

Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arizona 2, Missouri 0

Game 4: Missouri State vs. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Missouri vs. Missouri State-Illinois winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arizona vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: TBA, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

