Wildcats rally for 8-3 win over Illinois in NCAA softball tournament

Within the past 24-hours, both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College announced masks will be required indoors on campus.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona rallied from a early deficit for a 8-3 rout of Illinois at the Columbia Regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Friday, May 20.

Illinois jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Arizona fought back and scored one run in the second inning, three in the third and four in the fifth.

The Wildcats hit four home runs against Illinois and had five players with multiple hits.

Arizona’s Hanah Bowen shook off a shaky start and gave up only two earned runs in seven innings. She struck out eight and walked only one.

Arizona will now face host Missouri at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the second round. Missouri beat Missouri State 3-1 earlier Friday.

If the Wildcats win early Saturday, the advance to the championship round on Sunday. If the Wildcats lose to Missouri, they would play an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Missouri 3, Missouri State 1

Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Missouri vs. Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Missouri State vs. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Missouri-Arizona loser vs. Missouri State-Illinois winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Missouri-Arizona winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: TBA, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

