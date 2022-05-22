Arizona Wildcats top Tigers to win Colubmia Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sharlize Palacios hit a home run and Devyn Netz limited Missouri to two hits as the Arizona Wildcats beat the Tigers to win the Columbia Regional on Sunday, May 22.

Palacios lead off the fifth inning with a solo homer off Tigers starter Jordan Weber, providing all the offense Arizona starting pitcher Netz would need to secure the win.

The Wildcats (36-20) will next play in a Super Regional against the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, either Mississippi State or Florida State.

Netz had to escape one tight spot in the bottom of the fourth, getting Kendyll Bailey to strike out looking with runners at first and second.

Netz struck out two in improving to 14-7. Weber fell to 15-8 with the loss.

The Tigers finished the season 37-22.

