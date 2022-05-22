Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

The couple apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WTVY/Gray News) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by police as “con-artists” have been captured, WTVY reported.

William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, were apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida. They face charges in a number of states.

The Mathenys are accused of using a fake credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan, Fla., this week. Houston County deputies also recovered thousands of dollars in equipment believed to be stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, authorities say.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and other states. They are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Amada Fierros was identified as a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously...
Police looking for person of interest in hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
vulnerable woman has been missing for eight days, loved ones plead for help
“We are worried”: Vulnerable woman has been missing for eight days, loved ones plead for help

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Heard’s lawyers try to poke holes in Depp’s libel lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says monkeypox cases something to ‘be concerned about’