FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking triple digits
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-normal temperatures to start the work week. High pressure builds in by the end of the week. Temperatures range from 100 to 104 degrees through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.
