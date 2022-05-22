Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking triple digits

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-normal temperatures to start the work week. High pressure builds in by the end of the week. Temperatures range from 100 to 104 degrees through next weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

