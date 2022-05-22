Advertise
Pediatrician weighs in on rise in influenza and allergy cases in children

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Allergy season is here, and many noses in southern Arizona are feeling it. According to a local pediatrician, allergy and influenza cases are up.

“This month has been anything but quiet for us. We have seen a huge jump in our rhinitis or our allergy visits,” Sandy Herron with Tanque Verde Pediatrics said.

It’s not just allergies, according to Herron, but influenza cases as well. She said COVID-19 cases are popping back up in the office, averaging about 50% of patients positive with influenza A or B.

“It’s very tricky for parents. They’re unsure if it’s allergies and not contagious and I can send my child to school and not have to worry about it? Is this a cold? Or influenza? Or Covid? And sometimes it’s very hard to figure out,” she said.

Herron shared that allergic symptoms are typically from the neck up, and infections are typically correlated with low grade or high fevers.

She also said another option for children is mask wearing to help reduce the risk of allergies and illness if you’re concerned.

“We’re still recommending if you’ve enjoyed with minimal amount of illness because you were wearing your mask. There’s no reason you can’t still wear it when you’re at school, work, or when you’re at indoor activities especially,” she said.

Herron advises if you’re unsure if you should send your child to school, just place a call to your family pediatrician for guidance.

