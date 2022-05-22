Police ask for help locating missing Oro Valley man
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable man.
Tom Jacobson, 83, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue, long sleeve, button-up shirt, and gray shorts.
He was last seen in the area of Ina and Shannon Roads, driving a gray Honda CRV bearing temporary license No. U709465.
If you see Jacobson or have any information please contact the Oro Valley Police Department.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.