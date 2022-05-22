Police ask for help locating missing Oro Valley man

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable man.

Tom Jacobson, 83, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue, long sleeve, button-up shirt, and gray shorts.

He was last seen in the area of Ina and Shannon Roads, driving a gray Honda CRV bearing temporary license No. U709465.

If you see Jacobson or have any information please contact the Oro Valley Police Department.

