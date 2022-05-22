Tickets on sale to see Kehlani on tour this September in Phoenix
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tickets are on sale to see Kehlani on her Blue Water Road Tour, which is headed to Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre on September 14! The tour starts in July in North Carolina and will end on December 12 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Kehlani is a two-time Grammy award winner with over 5 billion streams and recently won the “Rule Breaker Award” from Billboard Women in Music. This tour celebrates her third, full-length album called “Blue Water Road.” Special guest rapper Rico Nasty will be performing with her for all North American tour dates, and vocalist Destin Conrad on all tour dates. Tickets are available at this link.
The U.S. tour dates are as follows:
- Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
- Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
- Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
- Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
- Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.