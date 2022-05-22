TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing vulnerable adult.

Officials say 90-year-old Abel Trujillo was last seen walking from his home near North Oracle Road and West Kelso Street around noon on Saturday, May 21.

Trujillo is described as 5′7″ and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue pullover, khakis, and using his cane.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

