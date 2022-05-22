WATCH: Tempe police round up spooked horses running loose in the road

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three horses took a tour of south Tempe on Saturday and it took some police officers to get them back home. According to police, they managed to escape their corral around 12:30 p.m. and went walking down Rural Road between Elliott and Warner roads.

Mario Martinez said he was driving south on Rural Road when he saw the horses come from the Buena Vista Ranch area. “I knew they have horses there. They were just trotting along in the road.” Martinez said when the police came they began to trot a little faster, at one point they were galloping. Tempe police say one of their mounted officers was able to round up the escapees and get them back home.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.