Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 hurt after car ran out of gas on I-17, causing crash and closure in North Phoenix

A deadly crash investigation is underway on the I-17 in north Phoenix.
A deadly crash investigation is underway on the I-17 in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after an early-morning crash that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17, causing a massive traffic backup going into the morning rush hour.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a black Toyota Camry ran out of gas near Thunderbird Road and was blocking the northbound lanes. DPS Capt. Alan Haywood said the Camry’s emergency lights were not flashing when an SUV slammed into the sedan and then a Tesla crashed. Haywood said investigators are still piecing everything together.

Haywood said in addition to the woman who was killed, two other people were injured. He also said investigators are looking for one or two people from the SUV who apparently left the scene.

Video from the scene showed a heavy traffic backup through much of north Phoenix and three cars with extensive head-on damage.

Haywood said if you find yourself in a disabled vehicle on the freeway and can get out safely, you should do it and then get as far away from traffic as possible, preferably behind a barrier.

The freeway reopened around 8:30 a.m. and some residual delays remained through the late morning commute. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use city streets or the SR-51 as an alternate route through the morning as the investigation takes place. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Tom Jacobson, 83, was found safe and reunited with his family in Oro Valley.
UPDATE: Missing Oro Valley man found safe
University of Arizona softball
Arizona tops Missouri to advance to Super Regional round of NCAA softball tourney

Latest News

A new study shows pediatric suicide attempts are on the rise across the country.
Pediatric suicide attempts on rise in southern Arizona
The base police force is investigating.
Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Wildcats rally for 8-3 win over Illinois in NCAA softball tournament