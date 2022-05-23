Arizona moms come together to fight baby formula shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many families are wondering where the next meal for their baby will come from as the baby formula shortage continues. One Arizona mother is making it her mission to connect others here in the state to make sure they don’t have to worry.

It’s a Facebook group full of 1,500 mothers here in Arizona who are breastfeeding or have in the past.

It didn’t take long for Alicia Atkins to know she had to do something about this baby formula shortage. A mother of three herself, she started a Facebook group called “ gASP, I’m Breastfeeding ” that connects other mothers across Arizona.

“We’ll either help you find the formula or we’ll help you find the breast milk,” said founder of the Facebook group, Alicia Atkins.

The milk all comes from women who have breastfed in the past or have extra stock. Even women who have lost their babies are still trying to do what they can.

“We’ve even had moms that have lost their babies at birth and are taking all of their milk and pumping to feed the babies that the moms can’t feed right now,” Atkins said.

Others are working overtime to get the milk out.

“Some moms weren’t even breastfeeding still and started to lactate again just to donate. Some were pumping extra, some were doing whatever they could to feed the babies at the time,” she said.

That’s where Tucson mom Samantha Truscott comes in. She’s a mother of two who has more than she needs. She said she “can’t imagine the stress of not knowing where I’m going to get my kid’s food from.”

This shortage has compelled her to make the two hour drive out to Phoenix just to deliver her breastmilk to another family who needs it more than she does.

“I actually met up with the lady’s husband in a parking lot. I was like ‘here this is it. Take it.’ And I’m meeting up with her again in a week because they can’t buy specific formulas so what are they going to do?”

Atkins said anyone can join the group online and they will help try and find the perfect match for you and your family. ″Your baby needs to be fed regardless of what you can or cannot do. We are just here to help during this shortage.”

Atkins says whether you’re looking for formula or in desperate need of breastmilk, they are here to help.

You can find the link to the Facebook group here .

You can also find the Google form to donate breast milk here .

