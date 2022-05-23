FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling a little bit normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near normal high temperatures and afternoon breezes to start off the week then a warming trend to end the week as high pressure builds over the area. Temperatures moderate a bit next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

