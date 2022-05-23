FIRST ALERT: Heat Awareness Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week – May 23rd through 27th – marks Heat Awareness Week across the state of Arizona. Whether you are a new resident of Arizona, or you’ve lived here your entire life, it is important to revisit the dangers of heat and how we can keep ourselves safe during the summer months.

The Desert Southwest is no stranger to high heat. From the end of May through early September, Tucson’s average high temperature is at or above 98°.

Tucson's climate averages (KOLD)

In fact, from June 6th through July 21st, the climate-normal high for the Old Pueblo is in the triple digits each day. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Tucson? 117° on June 26, 1990.

HEAT-RELATED DEATHS

On average, heat kills more people yearly in the United States than any other weather-related hazard (National Weather Service).

10-year and 30-year averages (KOLD)

In 2021, a record 552 people died heat-related deaths in Arizona (Arizona Department of Health Services).

These deaths are preventable with appropriate awareness, preparation, and action.

The population most vulnerable to heat include young children, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women. Check in on your friends and neighbors during the summer months, especially during a prolonged stretch of extreme heat.

HEAT EXHAUSTION VS HEAT STROKE

Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses can save a life.

Heat cramps may be the first sign of a heat-related illness and can lead to heat exhaustion and/or stroke. Heat cramps are painful spasms in the legs and abdomen. Apply pressure/massage the cramping muscles and give sips of water (unless the person is nauseous).

Know the signs of heat illness (National Weather Service)

Heat exhaustion is marked by heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, weakness, and clammy skin. Move the person to a cooler environment, loosen clothing, and give sips of cool water. Seek medical attention if conditions don’t improve within the hour.

During heat stroke, it is important to act fast! Signs of heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness, hot/red skin, and a strong rapid pulse. Move the person to a cooler area and call 911. Loosen clothing and cool their body temperature with wet cloths. Do NOT give fluids.

SUMMER ACTIVITY SAFETY

If you hike or bike during the summer months, plan to do so during the early morning hours when temperatures are coolest. Try to arrive back to your trail head by 10 AM to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Drink more water than you usually do – aim for 1 to 2 liters per hour while hiking! If you must go alone, be sure to tell someone of your plans and fully charge your phone before heading out.

In addition to staying hydrated, take breaks, find shade, wear sunscreen, and dress in loose and light-colored clothing.

Heat Safety Tips (KOLD)

Always check the KOLD First Alert Forecast ahead of planning any outdoor activities and assess your heat risk.

When high temperatures are below 80°, our local heat risk is LOW.

80° to 95°: MODERATE 95° to 110°: HIGH Above 110°: VERY HIGH

LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Never leave a pet or child unattended in a car for any period of time, especially during the summer months. Since 1998, a total of 908 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (noheatstroke.org).

With an outdoor air temperature of 95°, the temperature inside of a closed car reaches 114° after just 10 minutes. Within a half hour, the indoor temperature reads 129°.

Look before you lock! (KOLD)

If you have young children at home, make sure to keep your car doors locked even in your own driveway or garage. This will prevent your children from playing in your car and accidentally locking themselves in it.

During extreme heat, keep your pets at home; cracking the window does not keep the inside from getting dangerously hot! Children and pets can die from heatstroke in closed hot car within 15 minutes.

SUMMARY

This article just scratches the surface when it comes to heat awareness and safety. For more information and resources, visit the National Weather Service’s Heat Awareness Week website.

Heat safety graphics en Español can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/heat-graphics-SP

